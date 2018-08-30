MENU
Thursday, August 30 – Swiss Steak, Hash Brown Casserole, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Bread, Pudding & Fruit
Friday, August 31 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Veggies, Applesauce, Cake
Monday, September 3 – Labor Day, Center Closed.
Tuesday, September 4 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Peaches, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wednesday, September 5 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, September 6 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Pickled Beets, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, August 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Monday, September 3 – Center Closed Today for Labor Day.
Wednesday, September 5 – Red Hats will join us for lunch.
Thursday, Sept. 6 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.