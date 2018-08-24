MENU
Thursday, August 23 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Ice Cream
Friday, August 24 – Fish Fillets, Macaroni Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Short Cake
Monday, August 27 – Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit Crisp
Tuesday, August 28 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onion Slice, Pasta Veggie Salad, Green Beans, Watermelon & Cantaloupe
Wednesday, August 29 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Marinated Tomatoes, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, August 30 – Swiss Steak, Hash Brown Casserole, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Bread, Pudding & Fruit
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, August 23 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 26 – Center is rented.
Thursday, August 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
