MENU

Thursday, August 16 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Veggie Jell-O, Salad, Bread, Baked Apples

Friday, August 17 – BBQ or Plain Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Hot Roll, Rhubarb Cobbler

Monday, August 20 – Liver & Onions or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Pears

Tuesday, August 21 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Bread, Peach Crisp

Wednesday, August 22 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit

Thursday, August 23 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Ice Cream

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, August 15 – Board and Business meeting 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 –Scotland County health Department performing blood pressure checks 11:00 a.m. to noon. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 19 – Center is rented.

Thursday, August 23 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.