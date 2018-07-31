MENU

Thursday, August 2 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie

Friday, August 3 – Fish Fillet, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Italian Veggies, Cornbread, Cake

Monday, August 6 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Mandarin Oranges, Cake

Tuesday, August 7 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Peaches, Slice Bread, Pudding

Wednesday, August 8 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, August 9 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Pickled Beets, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 26 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.