MENU
Thursday, July 19 – Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Chips, Lettuce Salad, Lima Beans, Pineapple, Glazed Donut
Friday, July 20 – BBQ Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Hot Roll, Rhubarb Cobbler
Monday, July 23 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Cake
Tuesday, July 24 – Meatloaf, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower/Cheese sause, Bread, Peach Crisp
Wednesday, July 25 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Marinated Carrots, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit
Thursday, July 26 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Ice Cream
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, July 18 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 19 – Scotland Co. Health Dept. here for blood pressure checks. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 26 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
