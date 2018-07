MENU

Thursday, July 12 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Pickled Beets, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie

Friday, July 13 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Coleslaw, Buttered Carrots, 5 Cup Salad

Monday, July 16 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Buttered Corn, Buttered Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Cake

Tuesday, July 17 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Veggie Jell-O Salad, Bread, Baked Apples

Wednesday, July 18 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, July 19 – Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Chips, Lettuce Salad, Lima Beans, Pineapple, Glazed Donut

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, July 12 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 15 – The Center is rented today.

Wednesday, July 18 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 19 – Scotland Co. Health Dept. here for blood pressure checks. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.