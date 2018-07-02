MENU
Thursday, July 5 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie
Friday, July 6 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot and Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Hot Roll, Cake
Monday, July 9 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Patty, Scalloped Corn, Buttered Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Pears
Tuesday, July 10 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Peaches, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wednesday, July 11 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, July 12 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Juice, Pickled Beets, Peas, Slice Bread, Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, July 4 – 4th of July; center closed today; no meals.
Thursday, July 5 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 12 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
