MENU

Thursday, June 28 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake

Friday, June 29 – Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars

Monday, July 2 – Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Carrots, Bread, Watermelon and Cantaloupe

Tuesday, July 3 – Tenderloin/Bun, Pasta Veggie Salad, Green Beans, Apple Crisp

Wednesday, July 4 –Center Closed, No Meals.

Thursday, July 5 – Taco Salad, Lettuce, Beans/Chips, Tomatoes, Peas, Applesauce, Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 28 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4 – 4th of July; center closed today; no meals.

Thursday, July 5 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.