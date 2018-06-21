MENU

Thursday, June 21 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy, Garlic Bread, Peaches

Friday, June 22 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Buttered Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie

Monday, June 25 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Peaches, Cookie

Tuesday, June 26 – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Marinated Tomatoes, Lima Beans, Slice Bread, Pudding

Wednesday, June 27 –Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, June 28 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 20 – Board and business meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 21 – Blood pressure checks here today. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 25 – AAA and CARE Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 26 – Movin On Group meets here at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 28 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.