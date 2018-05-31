MENU
Thursday, May 31 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
Friday, June 1 – Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pudding and Fruit
Monday, June 4 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream
Tuesday, June 5 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake
Wednesday, June 6 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit
Thursday, June 7 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Cherry Salad
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, May 31 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 6 – Board Election (If Needed)
Thursday, June 7 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
