MENU

Thursday, May 17 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, Scalloped Potatoes, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

Friday, May 18 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Bread, Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Monday, May 21 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Applesauce

Tuesday, May 22 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy Garlic Bread, Peaches

Wednesday, May 23 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, May 24 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 16 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 – Health Dept. blood pressure checks here. Card party at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22 – Movin On Group meeting here at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.