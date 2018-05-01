MENU

Thursday, May 3 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake

Friday, May 4 – Turkey/Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars

Monday, May 7 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream

Tuesday, May 8 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Apple Cake

Wednesday, May 9 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit

Thursday, May 10 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Cherry Salad

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 2 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.

Thursday, May 3 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 – No card party this evening, the center is rented.