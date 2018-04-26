MENU
Thursday, April 26 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Cookie
Friday, April 27 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie
Monday, April 30 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Peaches, Cookie
Tuesday, May 1 – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Marinated Tomatoes, Lima Beans, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wednesday, May 2 –Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, May 3 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, April 26 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 2 – Red Hats will join us for lunch.
Thursday, May 3 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
