MENU

Thursday, April 19 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, Scalloped Potatoes, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

Friday, April 20 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Monday, April 23 – Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Applesauce

Tuesday, April 24 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy, Garlic Bread, Peaches

Wednesday, April 25 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, April 26 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, April 19 – Blood Pressure Checks Here Today. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 23 – AAA and Care Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 24 – Moving on Group meeting here at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.