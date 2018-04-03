MENU
Thursday, April 5 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
Friday, April 6 – Turkey, Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars
Monday, April 9 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream
Tuesday, April 10 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake
Wednesday, April 11 –Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit
Thursday, April 12 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, April 4 – Regional Home Care blood pressure checks here today.
Thursday, April 5 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 12 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.