Thursday, March 22 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Pattie, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, March 23 – Fish Fillet, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Pickled Beets, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Dessert
Monday, March 26 – Goulash, Italian Blend Vegetables, Lettuce Salad, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp
Tuesday, March 27 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Bread, 5-Cup Salad
Wed., March 28 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, March 29 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, Hash Brown Casserole, Peas, Pineapple, Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, March 21 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 29 – Card party at 5:00 p.m.
