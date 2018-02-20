MENU

Thursday, February 22 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Mattie, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Friday, February 23 – Fish Filets, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Pickled Beets, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Dessert

Sunday, February 25 – 11:30-1:00 p.m.; Fundraiser Soup Lunch, Carry-Outs Available, Free Will Donation; call 465-7011

Monday, February 26 –

Goulash, Italian Blend Vegetables, Lettuce Salad, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp

Tuesday, February 27 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Bread, 5 Cup Salad

Wed., February 28 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 25 – Fundraiser Soup Lunch from 11:30-1:00 p.m. Free Will Donation; Carry Outs Available; Call 465-7011.

Monday, February 26 – AAA and Care Board Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 1 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.