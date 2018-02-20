MENU
Thursday, February 22 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Mattie, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, February 23 – Fish Filets, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Pickled Beets, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Dessert
Sunday, February 25 – 11:30-1:00 p.m.; Fundraiser Soup Lunch, Carry-Outs Available, Free Will Donation; call 465-7011
Monday, February 26 –
Goulash, Italian Blend Vegetables, Lettuce Salad, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp
Tuesday, February 27 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Bread, 5 Cup Salad
Wed., February 28 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 25 – Fundraiser Soup Lunch from 11:30-1:00 p.m. Free Will Donation; Carry Outs Available; Call 465-7011.
Monday, February 26 – AAA and Care Board Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, March 1 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
