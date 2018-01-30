MENU

Thursday, February 1 – Tetrazzini Casserole, Lettuce Salad, Pinto Beans, Pineapple, Bread, Oatmeal Cookie

Friday, February 2 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Marinated Carrots, Bread, Coconut Crème Pie

Monday, February 5 – Creamed Chicken/Biscuit, Mixed Vegetables, Buttered Beets, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

Tuesday, February 6 – Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Cake

Wed., February 7 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Perfection Salad, Hot Roll, Baked Apples

Thursday, February 8 – Meatloaf, Lima Beans, Pineapple Cheese Salad, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Bread, Glazed Donut

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, February 1 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7 – Red Hats will join us for lunch, Regional Home Care Blood Pressure checks here today.

Thursday, February 8 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.