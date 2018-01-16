MENU
Thursday, January 18 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Wax Beans, Bread, Cake
Friday, January 19 – BBQ Ribs, Parsley Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hot Roll, Strawberry Shortcake/Topping
Monday, January 22 – Chicken Strips, French Fries, Breaded Tomatoes, Applesauce, Bread Slice, Pudding
Tuesday, January 23 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, Lettuce Salad, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Rice Krispies
Wed., January 24 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Cabbage, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, January 25 – Liver and Onions or Chicken Pattie, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, January 18 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 25 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
