Thursday, Dec. 21 – Turkey Tetrazzini, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad

Friday, December 22 – Center Closed, Christmas Vacation Day, No Meals.

Monday, December 25 – MERRY CHRISTMAS! Center Closed, No Meals

Tuesday, December 26 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches

Wed., December 27 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit

Thursday, Dec. 28 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Glazed Donut

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00. Volunteer and Board Christmas Party at 1:30 p.m. All welcome!

Thursday, Dec. 21 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 – Christmas Vacation Day, Center Closed, No Meals.

Sunday, December 25 – Blessings on this Christmas Day, Center Closed, No Meals.

Thursday, Dec. 28 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.