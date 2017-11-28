MENU
Thursday, Nov. 30 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Peas, Slice Bread, Pudding/Fruit
Friday, December 1 – Fish Fillets, Scalloped Potatoes, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, December 4 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, December 5 – Sausage Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream
Wed., December 6 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, December 7 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Nov. 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 6 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.
Thursday, December 7 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
