MENU

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Peas, Slice Bread, Pudding/Fruit

Friday, December 1 – Fish Fillets, Scalloped Potatoes, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp

Monday, December 4 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples

Tuesday, December 5 – Sausage Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream

Wed., December 6 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, December 7 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.

Thursday, December 7 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.