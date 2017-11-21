MENU
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Center Closed, No Meals, Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday, November 24 – Center Closed
Monday, November 27 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Tuesday, November 28 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
Wed., November 29 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, Nov. 30 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Peas, Slice Bread, Pudding/Fruit
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Center Closed Today, No meal or cards.
Friday, Nov. 24 – Center Closed.
Monday, Nov. 27 – AAA and Care Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 30 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
