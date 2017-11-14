MENU
Thursday, November 16 – Salmon Loaf, Scalloped Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Fruit Salad
Friday, November 17 – Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Dressing, Cranberry Sauce, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Dessert
Monday, November 20 – Beef and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Lima Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Hot Roll, Cookie
Tuesday, November 21 – Meatloaf, Cheesy Hashbrowns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears
Wed., November 22 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruited Jell-O
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Center Closed, No Meals, Happy Thanksgiving!
ACTIVITIES
Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 16 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 23 – Center Closed Today, No meal or cards.
