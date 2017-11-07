MENU

Thursday, November 9 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie

Friday, November 10 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake (Veterans Eat Free Today).

Monday, November 13 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, Sweet and Regular Potato Fries, Pineapple, Cauliflower Veg., Cake

Tuesday, November 14 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Coleslaw, Peas, Bread, Apple Crisp

Wed., November 15 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, November 16 – Salmon Loaf, Scalloped Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Fruit Salad

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Medicare Part D Free Comparisons from 9-12, Call for an Appt. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 – Veterans eat free for lunch as our way of saying “Thanks”.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.