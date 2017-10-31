MENU

Thursday, November 2 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Glazed Donut

Friday, November 3 – Fish Fillets, Scalloped Potatoes, 7 Layer Salad, Fruit Juice, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp

Monday, November 6 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples

Tuesday, November 7 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream

Wed., November 8 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit

Thursday, November 9 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Red Hats here for lunch.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9 – Medicare Part D Free Comparisons from 9-12, Call for an Appt. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.