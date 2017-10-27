MENU
Thursday, October 26 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Peas, Bread, Pudding/Fruit
Friday, October 27 – Salmon Loaf, Scalloped Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Crème Pie
Monday, October 30 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Cottage Cheese, Peaches
Tuesday, October 31 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Green Beans, Bread, Cake
Wed., November 1 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, November 2 – Meatloaf, Macaroni and Cheese, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Glazed Donut
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Oct. 26 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Red Hats here for lunch.
Thursday, Nov. 2 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m
