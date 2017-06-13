MENU

Thursday, June 15 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

Friday, June 16 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Monday, June 19 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Applesauce, Cookie

Tuesday, June 20 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Pudding

Wednesday, June 21 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, June 22 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy, Garlic Bread, Peaches

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 15 – Health Department Blood Pressure Checks Here, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.