MENU
Thursday, June 8 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower/Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
Friday, June 9 – Salmon Loaf, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday, June 12 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruit
Tuesday, June 13 – Swiss Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit Cobbler
Wednesday, June 14 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, June 15 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, June 8 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 15 – Health Department Blood Pressure Checks Here, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
