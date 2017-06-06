MENU

Thursday, June 8 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower/Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad

Friday, June 9 – Salmon Loaf, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake

Monday, June 12 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruit

Tuesday, June 13 – Swiss Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit Cobbler

Wednesday, June 14 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, June 15 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 8 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 – Health Department Blood Pressure Checks Here, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.