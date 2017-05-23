MENU
Thursday, May 25 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Pudding
Friday, May 26 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie
Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day, Center Closed, No Meals
Tuesday, May 30 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Pears, Cookies
Wednesday, May 31 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit Salad
Thursday, June 1 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, May 25 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Monday, May 29 – Memorial Day, Center Closed
Thursday, June 1 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
