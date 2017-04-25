MENU
Thursday, April 27 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Bread, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Pudding
Friday, April 28 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie
Monday, May 1 – Juicy Burger/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Peaches, Cookie
Tuesday, May 2 – Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Marinated Tomatoes, Lima Beans, Slice Bread, Pudding
Wednesday, May 3 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thursday, May 4 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beats, Cornbread, Cake
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, April 27 –Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.
Thursday, May 4 –Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
