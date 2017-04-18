MENU

Thursday, April 20 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

Friday, April 21 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Monday, April 24 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Applesauce, Cookie

Tuesday, April 25 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy, Garlic Bread, Peaches

Wednesday, April 26 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, April 27 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Bread, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Pudding

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, April 20 – Blood Pressure checks here by Health Department from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 24 – AAA and Care Meeting in Shelbina at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 27 –Card Party at 5:00 p.m.