MENU

Thursday, April 13 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower/Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad

Friday, April 14 – Salmon Loaf, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake

Monday, April 17 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruit

Tuesday, April 18 – Swiss Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread, Rhubarb Cobbler

Wednesday, April 19 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thursday, April 20 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, April 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 – Blood Pressure checks here by Health Department from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.