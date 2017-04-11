MENU
Thursday, April 13 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower/Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
Friday, April 14 – Salmon Loaf, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday, April 17 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruit
Tuesday, April 18 – Swiss Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread, Rhubarb Cobbler
Wednesday, April 19 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, April 20 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, French Fries, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, April 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19 – Board and Business meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – Blood Pressure checks here by Health Department from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.