MENU
Thursday, April 6 – Ham and Beans, Carrot-Pineapple Salad, Buttered Beets, Cornbread, Cake
Friday, March 7 – Turkey/Dressing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Peas, Hot Roll, Pumpkin Bars
Monday, April 10 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Beans, Hot Roll, Ice Cream
Tuesday, April 11 – Country Steak/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Bread, Applesauce Cake
Wednesday, April 12 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Jell-O and Fruit
Thursday, April 13 – BBQ or Plain Meatballs, Cauliflower/Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
ACTIVITIES
Wed. April 5 – Red Hat’s will join us for lunch.
Thursday, April 6 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 – Center is rented.
Thursday, April 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
