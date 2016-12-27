MENU
Thurs. December 29 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Green Beans, Slice Bread, Cake
Friday, December 30 – Salmon Loaf, Scalloped Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Buttered Corn, Cornbread, Crème Pie
Monday, January 2 – New Year’s Day Holiday, Center Closed, No Meals.
Tuesday, January 3 – Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Bread, 5 Cup Salad
Wed., January 4 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad
Thurs. January 5 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Lettuce Salad, Pinto Beans, Pineapple, Bread, Oatmeal Cookies
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Dec. 29 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Monday, January 2 – Happy New Year, Center Closed, No Meals.
Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.
Thursday, January 5 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
