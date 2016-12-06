MENU

Thurs. December 8 – Creamed Chicken/Biscuit, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad

Friday, December 9 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake/Topping

Monday, December 12 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, Sweet/Regular Fries, Pineapple, Cauliflower Vegetables, Cake

Tuesday, December 13 – Sausage/Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream

Wed., December 14 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit

Thurs. December 15 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – Scotland County Health Department here for blood pressure checks. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.