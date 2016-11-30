MENU
Thursday, December 1 – Meatloaf, Scalloped Potatoes, Cauliflower Blend, Mandarin Oranges, Bread, Cake
Friday, December 2 – Catfish Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, December 5 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, December 6 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Coleslaw, Peas, Bread, Fruit Crisp
Wed., December 7 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thurs. December 8 – Creamed Chicken/Biscuit, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, December 1 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Red Hats will join us for lunch today.
Thursday, Dec. 8 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
