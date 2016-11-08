MENU
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Tomato/Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad
Friday, November 11 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake and Topping (Veterans eat free today).
Monday, November 14 – Tenderloin/Bun/Onion, Sweet/Regular Potatoes Fries, Pineapple, Cauliflower Vegetables, Cake
Tuesday, November 15 – Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Coleslaw, Peas, Bread, Apple Crisp
Wed., November 16 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Ham and Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 11 – Veterans please join us for lunch. Our way of saying “thanks”.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Board and Business meeting today at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Scotland County Health Department blood pressure checks here. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
