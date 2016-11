MENU

Thursday, November 3 – Roast Pork, Stuffing/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Green Beans, Slice Bread, Cake

Friday, November 4 – Catfish Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp

Monday, November 7 – Beef Stew Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples

Tuesday, November 8 – Sausage, Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream

Wed., November 9 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Tomato/Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, November 3 –RSVP for doing Medicare Part D Free Comparisons from 9-12, call for an appt. Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 10 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.