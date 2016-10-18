MENU
Thursday, October 20 – Turkey Tetrazzini, Tomato and Zucchini Blend, Lettuce Salad, Bread, Fruit Salad
Friday, October 21 – Hot Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday, October 24 – Beef and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Lima Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Hot Roll Cookie
Tuesday, October 25 – Meatloaf, Cheesy Hash Browns, Italian Blend Vegetables, Bread, Pears
Wed., October 26 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruited Jell-O
Thursday, October 27 – Swiss Steak, Scalloped Cabbage, Peas, Bread, Pudding/Fruit
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, October 20 – Health Department here for blood pressure checks, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 27 –Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
