MENU

Thursday, October 6 – Meatloaf, Macaroni Salad, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Glazed Donut

Friday, October 7 – Hot Catfish Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp

Monday, October 10 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples

Tuesday, October 11 – Sausage, Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream

Wednesday, October 12 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit

Thursday, October 13 – Ham & Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, October 6 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.