MENU
Thursday, October 6 – Meatloaf, Macaroni Salad, Buttered Broccoli, Applesauce, Bread, Glazed Donut
Friday, October 7 – Hot Catfish Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Cornbread, Cherry Crisp
Monday, October 10 – Beef Stew, Lettuce Salad, Buttered Corn, Hot Roll, Baked Apples
Tuesday, October 11 – Sausage, Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Applesauce, Ice Cream
Wednesday, October 12 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit
Thursday, October 13 – Ham & Beans, Onions, Fried Potatoes, Carrot-Pineapple Jell-O Salad, Cornbread, Peanut Butter Cookie
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, October 6 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.