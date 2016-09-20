MENU

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Slice Bread, Ice Cream

Friday, September 23 – Catfish Nuggets, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake

Monday, September 26 – Chicken Strips, Scalloped Cabbage, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit Crisp

Tuesday, September 27 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onion Slice, Pasta Veggie Salad, Green Beans, Watermelon, Cantaloupe

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Peas, Hot Roll, Jell-O Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 29 – BBQ or Plain Pork/Bun, French Fries, Cauliflower Blend Veggies, Mandarin Oranges, Cake

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26 – AAA and Care Meeting in Shelbina.

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.