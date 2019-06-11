MENU

Thursday, June 13 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, Scalloped Potatoes, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies

Friday, June 14 – Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Bread, Carrot-Pineapple Cake

Monday, June 17 – Sausage Biscuits/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Carrots, Applesauce

Tuesday, June 18 – Lasagna/Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Hominy, Garlic Bread, Peaches

Wed., June 19 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Fruit Salad

Thursday, June 20 – Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sauerkraut, Cranberry Sauce, Bread, Cookie

Friday, June 21 – Fish Fillets, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli Salad, Buttered Peas, Cornbread, Cream Pie

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, June 13 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 – Happy Father’s Day!

Wednesday, June 19 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 – Blood pressure checks here by the Health Dept. Card party at 5:00 p.m.