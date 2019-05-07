MENU
Thursday, May 9 – BBQ or Plain Riblett, Cauliflower and Cheese, Coleslaw, Bread, Cherry Salad
Friday, May 10 – Salmon Loaf, Macaroni and Cheese, 7 Layer Salad, Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread, Strawberry Shortcake
Monday, May 13 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Broccoli, Hot Roll, Fruit
Tuesday, May 14 – Swiss Steak, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Bread, Rhubarb Cobbler
Wed., May 15 – Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Pickled Beets, Hot Roll, Fruit
Thursday, May 16 – Tenderloin/Bun, Onions, Scalloped Potatoes, Pea Salad, Pineapple, Brownies
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, May 9 – Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15 – Board and Business Meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 16 – Blood Pressure Checks here by the Health Department, Card Party at 5:00 p.m.
