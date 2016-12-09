The Scotland County School Foundation recently awarded its first round of four classroom mini-grants to teachers at SCR-1 elementary and high school.

The grants can be awarded up to the maximum amount of $250.

In the elementary school, Lori Bish requested funds to purchase a mini iPad and case for her students’ use in the classroom. With the iPad her students can listen to stories, play interactive educational games and also learn the world of technology at their workstation time.

Also at the elementary, Kara Wickert, Angie Cochran and Lora Eggleston, 6th grade book club teachers, requested funding for a field trip to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum. The field trip is a follow-up to a unit where students read Passage to Freedom and Prisoner B-3087, as well as other holocaust stories. Their reading has led the students to pursue research into America’s involvement in World War II and other information about the period of history.

At the high school, FACS instructor Jenna Ketchum submitted her grant application to help with the cost of a cheese-tasting lab for her dairy unit in the Foods II class. Mrs. Ketchum purchases a variety of 70-75 types of cheese for the students to taste and compare flavors, textures, colors, dryness, etc.

Also at the high school, Terri Slaughter requested funding for the purchase of books to use in her Anatomy class entitled The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, about the life of a poor, black tobacco farmer known to scientists as HeLa, whose cells—taken without her knowledge in 1951—became one of the most important tools in medicine, vital for the development of the polio vaccine, gene mapping, etc. The Anatomy unit will also cover topics of medical research and bioethics.

If you would like to contribute financially to the work of the Scotland County School Foundation, please contact Ellen Aylward at 660-216-9951 or Chris Kempke at 465-7255. The Scotland County School Foundation is a 501 (c)3 non-profit corporation with the sole mission to provide educational opportunities to the students, teachers, and staff of the Scotland County R-1 School District, beyond those that can be provided by the District itself, and to promote and encourage the highest standards of educational excellence and achievement.