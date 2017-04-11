Scotland County School Foundation (a 100% tax deductible entity) was delighted to award educational grants/scholarships this past year for a number of worthy causes like funding for a class trip to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum for a book club, tuition for dual credit classes, a mini-iPad for a kindergarten class, anatomy books for an anatomy class, funding for a FACS class on international cheeses and new band chairs. The recognition banquet took place on March 28th at Scotland County High School.

The following donors were applauded for their contributions to the foundation: Shopco, Youth Basketball concession stand, Rhonda McBee, Fred and Julie Clapp, SC Association of Retired Teachers, Xi Theta Tau, Episilon Iota, Ellen Alyward, Chapter C PEO, Chris Kempke, Doug & Christy Aylward, Russell Grubb, Walmart Community Foundaiton, Daniel Getman and Elaine Forrester.

Elaine donated her sick leave she had built up after retirement directly to the foundation.

Foundation Board members are Fred Clapp, Harlo Donelson, LeRoy Huff, Rhonda McBee, Dave Shalley, Heliene Tobler and President Ellen Aylward.

If you would like to be a board member, give a donation or just want information about the foundation, please call Ellen Aylward at 660 216 9951.