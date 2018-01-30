Brett Monroe avoids the shot block as he puts in two points during the Tigers’ big win over Schuyler County.

Schuyler County hung around in the first quarter Tuesday night in Memphis, but Scotland County turned on the jets in the final three quarters to post the easy 71-37 victory.

The Tigers got off to a good start on offense as Lane Pence connected on a three-pointer and Jared Dunn scored on the fast break. The Rams answered, and trailed just 15-10 before back-to-back scores by Parker Triplett. Another three-pointer by Pence closed the first period with the Tigers on top 24-16.

Will Fromm and Brett Monroe did the heavy lifting in the second quarter. The duo combined for 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers as Scotland County started to pull away. Triplett scored on a nice pass from Fromm to make the halftime score 42-21.

Baskets by Matthew Woods and Stephen Terrill helped open the second half with SCR-I on top 46-21. But after a Schuyler County timeout, the Rams went on a 10-0 run before Woods scored in the paint with 4:24 left in the quarter. Fromm added a pair of field goals, closing out the period with a steal and fast break score to make the score 54-31.

SCR-I outscored the Rams 14-6 in the final quarter to produce a running clock on the 71-37 win.

Fromm finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Woods finished with 14 points and Monroe had 13 while Pence neared a triple double with eight points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Scotland County improved to 11-7 with the victory.