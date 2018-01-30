Schuyler County hung around in the first quarter Tuesday night in Memphis, but Scotland County turned on the jets in the final three quarters to post the easy 71-37 victory.

The Tigers got off to a good start on offense as Lane Pence connected on a three-pointer and Jared Dunn scored on the fast break. The Rams answered, and trailed just 15-10 before back-to-back scores by Parker Triplett. Another three-pointer by Pence closed the first period with the Tigers on top 24-16.

Will Fromm and Brett Monroe did the heavy lifting in the second quarter. The duo combined for 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers as Scotland County started to pull away. Triplett scored on a nice pass from Fromm to make the halftime score 42-21.

Baskets by Matthew Woods and Stephen Terrill helped open the second half with SCR-I on top 46-21. But after a Schuyler County timeout, the Rams went on a 10-0 run before Woods scored in the paint with 4:24 left in the quarter. Fromm added a pair of field goals, closing out the period with a steal and fast break score to make the score 54-31.

SCR-I outscored the Rams 14-6 in the final quarter to produce a running clock on the 71-37 win.

Fromm finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Woods finished with 14 points and Monroe had 13 while Pence neared a triple double with eight points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Scotland County improved to 11-7 with the victory.