Scotland County Rotarians recently purchased and donated 244 pairs of new shoes and several pairs of new socks to the Shoes for Orphan Souls project which is supported by Rotary International. The Scotland County Rotary Club donated its collection of 244 pairs of new shoes, for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls for the Rotary District 6040 “Shoes Caravan” that will move through northern Missouri later this spring. Missouri Rotary, including the Scotland County Rotary Club, is one of the largest single contributing organizations to the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign since the first shoe drive in 2001.

Shoes for the Orphan Souls is a humanitarian project that provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and throughout the world. The new shoes will be received by one of the world’s most vulnerable children. And while Shoes for Orphan Souls serves children all over the world, 30 percent of the shoes stay in the United States. After a recent Rotary meeting, local Rotarians zip-tied and packaged the new shoes and socks according to the packaging instructions from Buckner for delivery later this spring.

Dick Bratton, local Rotarian, is the Chairman of the Scotland County Rotary Shoe drive. He contacts local and regional retail stores asking for discounted shoes that the stores are looking to sell at a greatly reduced price. You might ask, “Why new shoes?” New shoes last longer, and as a gift to a child with few possessions, they communicate volumes about his or her inherent worth. Simply put, Rotary & Buckner think the children we serve are worth it.

Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace throughout the world. There are approximately 1.2 million Rotarians who are members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly 170 countries.