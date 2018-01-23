Scotland County R-I High School has announced the first semester honor roll for the 2017-18 school year for students in grades 7-12.

Named to the A honor roll in 7th grade were Hanna Anders, Bryn Aylward, Kina Billings, Ethan Blessing, Penelope Cline, Lydia Davis, Abby Doster, Lucas Durflinger, Ayden Farrar-Hines, Karli Hamilton, Tresa Huber, Elsie Kigar, Jewley Kraus, Jackson McKee, Iris Mishra, Eric Mohr, Caelin Robinson, Hunter Sapp, Lauren Triplett, Owen Triplett, and Julian Valle.

Named to the 7th grade B honor roll were Aden Aldridge, Danielle Bass, Grady Dodge, Layne Egenberger, Aiden Frederick, Ethan Herring, Brianna Kraus, Aaron McDaniel, Jakobie Payne, and Justin Swearingen.

The 8th grade students achieving the A Honor Rol included Zac Behrens, Levi Briggs, Trayton Buckallew, Jared Cerroni, Abigail Curry, Emiley Dial, Hannah Feeney, Sorrel Frederick, Vikke Huber, Corbin Kirchner, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Kara Mallett, Haylee McMinn, Shantel Small, Corbyn Spurgeon, Emily Terrill, Hailey Thompson, and Alaynna Whitaker.

B honor roll recipients in the 8th grade included Rylea Camp, Kale Creek, Hunter Cook, Brant Frederick, Jess Girardin, Caden Goldenstein, Randi Green, Kabe Hamlin, Taryn Hassell, Aayla Humphrey, Mary Kellum, Eli Kigar, Lydia Krouse, Destiny Lamb, Will Montgomery, Baileigh Phillips, Zane See, and Rose Whitley.

The Freshman A honor roll consisted of Jansen Alexander, Kaden Anders, Jenna Blessing, Morgan Blessing, Laney Campbell, Ewan Carleton, Brady Curry, Bobbi Darcy, Sylvia Darland, Clara Davis, Shaylee Davis, Ethan Durflinger, Carson Harrison, Kyra Justice, Hailey Kraus, Keely Parrish-Johnson, Kade Richmond, Brooke Samuelson, Kylee Stott, Ethan Tinkle, Anna Triplett, and Kameron Wood.

Freshmen named to the B honor roll were Bailey Blake, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Hunter Carter, Jacob Cochran, Hailey Fox, Austin Holtke, Corbin Howe, Dylan Mohr, Preston Sanchez, Nate Sevier, Brooke Smith, Magnum Talbert, and Zoe Tinkle.

The A honor roll for the 10th grade included Brock Aylward, James Briggs, Katie Campbell, Micah Cooley, Katie Feeney, Maycee Ferrel, Eric Green, Allison Herring, Claire Hite, Jaden McAfee, Kaitlyn McMinn, Abigail Salmons, Tala Saulmon, Reilly Shoemaker, Avery Shultz, Kalissa Thomas, Parker Triplett, Shelby Troutman, Eric Yarbrough, and Erica Yarbrough.

Making the 10th grade B honor roll were Branton Andriesen, James Arnold, Jacob Buford, Breann Goldenstein, Logan Homer, Spencer Kerkmann, Kamryn Mast, Jada Miller, Lane Parsons, and Christian Siver.

The 11th grade A honor roll included Kaylyn Anders, Abby Blessing, Madie Bondurant, Nova Cline, Haley Darcy, Kyle Davis, Jared Dunn, Brock Durflinger, Patrick Durham, Hunter Frederick, Will Fromm, Khloe Hamlin, Conner Harrison, Jacob Kapfer, Mason Kliethermes, Julie Long, Slade McAfee, Jacob McDaniel, Kendra Middleton, Ty Mohr, Hannah Richardson, Patrick Shannan, Shalinda Shannan, Gabe Shultz, Adam Slayton, Afton Spray, Katelyn Talbert, Luke Triplett, Conner Wiggins, and Gabby Zahn.

B honor roll members in the 11th grade were Breauna Altobelli, Jaycen Bair, Sydney Buckallew, Kyle Childress, Caleb Girardin, Sophronia Hager, Grant McRobert, Jace Morrow, Kaleb Parkins, Anthony Whitaker, Cliff Whitaker, and Matthew Woods.

Seniors named to the first semester honor roll were Kyle Aldridge, Megan Arnold, Alyssa Clair, Ashleigh Creek, Heather Cunningham, Gage Dodge, Andrew Ebeling, Shaye Eggleston, Cheyenne Frederick, Andre Goldenstein, Megan Holt, Lydia Hunt, Jessica Huff, Annie Hyde, Dylan Karsch, Tristen Kice, Cody Miller, Kyle Mohr, Brett Monroe, Shannon Niffen, Lane Pence, Harley Saulmon, Stevi See, and Stephen Terrill.

Making the 12th grade B honor roll were MaCayla Dale, Brady Kice, Meghan McKee, and Connor Payne.