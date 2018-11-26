Scotland County R-I High School recently released the names of students in grades 7 – 12 who have been named to the academic honor roll for the first semester of the 2018-19 school year.

Named to the 7th grade A Honor Roll were Emma Anders, Kendal Anderson, Hugh Baker, Corbin Blessing, Brooke Campbell, Jericho Dugger, Madigan Frederick, Payton Frederick, Jadin Fuller, Kallen Hamlin, Emma Harvey, Hunter Holt, Makynlee Jack, Chloe Krise, Carson Miller, Breyonna Mitchell, Taydem Morton, Tori Peterson, Kennady Sapp, Piper Thompson, Emma Tinkle, and Mariah Vaughn.

Earning B honor roll recognition and 7th grade were Chason Campbell, Kyndra Cochran, Cynch Davis, Mazy Dodge, Amiah Durham, Tristen Fuller, Elias Hatfield, Tyson Hillyer, Kaylee Hobbs-Miller, Nicholas Holt, Lanayah Howe, Graydon Justice, Lathan McAfee, Charlotte McRobert, Janail Miller, Hattie Mumford, Hailey Small, Carlee Smith, Matison Tinkle, Fawntana Wells, and Alexis Wolfe.

Students earning a place on the eighth grade A honor roll included Hanna Anders, Bryn Aylward, Ethan Blessing, Penelope Cline, Lydia Davis, Abby Doster, Lucas Durflinger, Aiden Frederick, Karli Hamilton, Tresa Huber, Veronika Khroulev, Elsie Kigar, Jewley Kraus, Jackson McKee, Iris Mishra, Eric Mohr, Caelin Robinson, Lauren Triplett, and Owen Triplett.

Making the 8th grade B honor roll were Aden Aldridge, Danielle Bass, Kina Billings, Paige Bishop, Layne Egenberger, Phillip Esser, Gage Graham, Keegan Justice, Brianna Kraus, Aaron McDaniel, Jakobie Payne, Hunter Sapp, Elizabeth Sevier, Justin Swearingen, Julian Valle, and Ian Wilson.

The A honor roll in 9th grade featured Zac Behrens, Trayton Buckallew, Rylea Camp, Jared Cerroni, Abigail Curry, Emiley Dial, Hannah Feeney, Brant Frederick, Sorrel Frederick, Taryn Hassell, Vikke Huber, Aayla Humphrey, Corbin Kirchner, Lydia Krouse, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Kara Mallett, Haylee McMinn, Baileigh Phillips, Shantel Small, Corbyn Spurgeon, Emily Terrill, Hailey Thompson, and Alaynna Whitaker.

The 9th grade B honor roll included Levi Briggs, Melody Burns, Hunter Cook, Kale Creek, Jess Girardin, Randi Green, Kabe Hamlin, Mary Kellum, Eli Kigar, Will Montgomery, Rose Whitley, and Zach Young.

Sophomores attaining A honor roll status were Jansen Alexander, Kaden Anders, Jenna Blessing, Morgan Blessing, Christian Bliefert, Laney Campbell, Bobbi Darcy, Sylvia Darland, Clara Davis, Shaylee Davis, Ethan Durflinger, Carson Harrison, Kyra Justice, Hailey Kraus, Kade Richmond, Kylee Stott, Magnum Talbert, Ethan Tinkle, Anna Triplett, and Kameron Wood.

Those making the 10th grade B honor roll were Bailey Blake, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Ewan Carleton, Hunter Carter, Jacob Cochran, Brady Curry, Alba Gomez, Aleeshia Henn, Austin Holtke, Dylan Mohr, Keely Parrish-Johnson, Preston Sanchez, Nate Sevier, and Brooke Smith.

The A honor roll for 11th grade featured Brock Aylward, Jacob Buford, Katie Campbell, Micah Cooley, Katie Feeney, Maycee Ferrel, Jena Frederick, Eric Green, Claire Hite, Jaden McAfee, Kaitlyn McMinn, Jada Miller, Lane Parsons, Abigail Salmons, Tala Saulmon, Laura Shaffer, Reilly Shoemaker, Avery Shultz, Christian Siver, Britney Smith, Kalissa Thomas, Parker Triplett, Shelby Troutman, and Erica Yarbrough.

Earning a place on the B honor roll were Branton Andriesen, James Arnold, James Briggs, Blake Coop, Devon Homer, Kamryn Mast, and Eric Yarbrough.

Seniors named to the A honor roll for the first quarter were Breauna Altobelli, Kaylyn Anders, Kolby Armstrong, Jaycen Bair, Alicia Bishop, Abby Blessing, Madie Bondurant, Sydney Buckallew, Kyle Childress, Nova Cline, Austin Cochran, Haley Darcy, Kyle Davis, Jared Dunn, Brock Durflinger, Patrick Durham, Hunter Frederick, Will Fromm, Sophronia Hager, Khloe Hamlin, Conner Harrison, Jacob Kapfer, Mason Kliethermes, Julie Long, Slade McAfee, Jacob McDaniel, Kendra Middleton, Ty Mohr, Jace Morrow, Kaleb Parkins, Hannah Richardson, Patrick Shannan, Shalinda Shannan, Gabe Shultz, Adam Slayton, Katelyn Talbert, Luke Triplett, Joe Whaley, Anthony Whitaker, Conner Wiggins, Matthew Woods, and Gabby Zahn.

Named to the 12th grade B honor roll were Caleb Girardin, Rebekah Lourcey, Grant McRobert, Lacey Miller, Kenny Niffen, Jaydan Payne, Eli Preece, Cliff Whitaker, and Troy Whitley.