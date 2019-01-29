Scotland County R-I High School recently released the names of students placed on the district’s 2nd Quarter Honor Roll for the 2018-19 School year.

Named to the 12th grade A honor roll were Breauna Altobelli, Kaylyn Anders, Jaycen Bair, Alicia Bishop, Abby Blessing, Madie Bondurant, Sydney Buckallew, Kyle Childress, Nova Cline, Austin Cochran, Haley Darcy, Kyle Davis, Jared Dunn, Brock Durflinger, Patrick Durham, Hunter Frederick, Will Fromm, Caleb Girardin, Khloe Hamlin, Conner Harrison, Jacob Kapfer, Mason Kliethermes, Julie Long, Slade McAfee, Jacob McDaniel, Kendra Middleton, Jace Morrow, Kaleb Parkins, Hannah Richardson, Patrick Shannan, Shalinda Shannan, Gabe Shultz, Adam Slayton, Katelyn Talbert, Luke Triplett, Joe Whaley, Anthony Whitaker, Conner Wiggins, Matthew Woods, and Gabrielle Zahn.

Earning B honor roll recognition were Kolby Armstrong, Rebekah Lourcey, Grant McRobert, Lacey Miller, Kenny Niffen, Jaydan Payne, Cliff Whitaker, and Troy Whitley.

The 11th grade A honor roll consisted of Brock Aylward, Jacob Buford, Katie Campbell, Micah Cooley, Katie Feeney, Maycee Ferrel, Jena Frederick, Eric Green, Claire Hite, Jaden McAfee, Kaitlyn McMinn, Jada Miller, Lane Parsons, Abigail Salmons, Tala Saulmon, Laura Shaffer, Reilly Shoemaker, Avery Shultz, Christian Siver, Kalissa Thomas, Parker Triplett, Shelby Troutman, and Erica Yarbrough.

The B honor roll featured Branton Andriesen, James Arnold, James Briggs, Emily Brown, Blake Coop, Devon Homer, Kamryn Mast, and Eric Yarbrough.

Making the A honor roll in 10th grade were Jansen Alexander, Kaden Anders, Jenna Blessing, Morgan Blessing, Christian Bliefert, Laney Campbell, Brady Curry, Bobbi Darcy, Sylvia Darland, Clara Davis, Shaylee Davis, Hailey Fox, Hailey Kraus, Preston Sanchez, Kylee Stott, Ethan Tinkle, Anna Triplett, and Kameron Wood.

The B honor roll included Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Ewan Carleton, Hunter Carter, Jacob Cochran, Ethan Durflinger, Alba Gomez, Carson Harrison, Kyra Justice, Dylan Mohr, Keely Parrish-Johnson, Kade Richmond, Brooke Smith, and Magnum Talbert.

The freshman A honor roll recipients were Zac Behrens, Trayton Buckallew, Jared Cerroni, Abigail Curry, Emiley Dial, Hannah Feeney, Brant Frederick, Sorrel Frederick, Taryn Hassell, Vikke Huber, Corbin Kirchner, Lydia Krouse, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Kara Mallett, Haylee McMinn, Baileigh Phillips, Shantel Small, Corbyn Spurgeon, Emily Terrill, Hailey Thompson, and Alaynna Whitaker.

Earning B honor roll status were Levi Briggs, Melody Burns, Rylea Camp, Hunter Cook, Kale Creek, Randi Green, Kabe Hamlin, Aayla Humphrey, Mary Kellum, Eli Kigar, Will Montgomery, Kayla Pflum, Zane See, Rose Whitley, and Zach Young.

In 8th grade, the A honor roll included Hanna Anders, Bryn Aylward, Danielle Bass, Kina Billings, Ethan Blessing, Penelope Cline, Lydia Davis, Abby Doster, Lucas Durflinger, Aiden Frederick, Gage Graham, Karli Hamilton, Tresa Huber, Elsie Kigar, Jewley Kraus, Jackson McKee, Iris Mishra, Eric Mohr, Caelin Robinson, Hunter Sapp, Lauren Triplett, Owen Triplett, Nancy Voitik, and Ian Wilson.

The B honor roll included Aden Aldridge, Paige Bishop, Layne Egenberger, Phillip Esser, Westin Homer, Keegan Justice, Brianna Kraus, Aaron McDaniel, Liz Sevier, Justin Swearingen, and Julian Valle.

Named to the A honor roll in 7th grade were Emma Anders, Kendal Anderson, Hugh Baker, Corbin Blessing, Brooke Campbell, Mazy Dodge, Madigan Frederick, Payton Frederick, Jadin Fuller, Kallen Hamlin, Hunter Holt, Makynlee Jack, Chloe Krise, Carson Miller, Breyonna Mitchell, Taydem Morton, Kennady Sapp, Emma Tinkle, Mariah Vaughn, and Alexis Wolfe.

Named to the B honor roll were Kyndra Cochran, Cynch Davis, Jericho Dugger, Amiah Durham, Tristen Fuller, Emma Harvey, Elias Hatfield, Tyson Hillyer, Kaylee Hobbs-Miller, Nicholas Holt, Lanayah Howe, Graydon Justice, Lathan McAfee, Charlotte McRobert, Janail Miller, Hattie Mumford, Tori Peterson, Hailey Small, Carlee Smith, Piper Thompson, Matison Tinkle, and Fawntana Wells.